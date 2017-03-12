"Biggest Loser" star suffers massive heart attack
Personal trainer Bob Harper, who hosts the fitness competition program Biggest Loser , recently confirmed in a statement that he had suffered a heart attack two weeks prior. He was reportedly working out at a New York City gym when he collapsed, and a doctor at the gym administered CPR with paddles to keep him alive.
