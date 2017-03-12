"Biggest Loser" star suffers massive ...

"Biggest Loser" star suffers massive heart attack

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsTarget.com

Personal trainer Bob Harper, who hosts the fitness competition program Biggest Loser , recently confirmed in a statement that he had suffered a heart attack two weeks prior. He was reportedly working out at a New York City gym when he collapsed, and a doctor at the gym administered CPR with paddles to keep him alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ISIS Leaders Flee Raqqa, Leaving Their Men To Die 2 hr Texxy 1
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Sat USA Today 1
News Harvard library circulating 'fake news' list, w... Sat USA Today 1
News Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh... Sat Pasquali 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat Pasquali 1,111
News Trump's Reckless Plan to Starve NOAA Sat USA Today 1
News Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D... Sat Texxy 2
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC