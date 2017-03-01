Barack, Michelle Obama sign bumper bo...

Barack, Michelle Obama sign bumper book deal

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Barack and Michelle Obama have signed a deal to publish their memoirs with New York-based Penguin Random House, in a coveted contract reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars. He has frequently declared himself to have a "writer's sensibility" and has said he does not want to write a conventional blow-by-blow account of his time in the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ... Sun USA Today 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Sun USA Today 1
News Remembering the time a president threatened to ... Feb 25 USA Today 1
News State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ... Feb 24 USA Today 1
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Feb 23 PoliciaFederal 18
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Feb 23 Okie 1,106
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Feb 22 Dead Mothers Club 118
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,821 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC