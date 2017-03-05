Bake the perfect blueberry muffin

Bake the perfect blueberry muffin

This picture-perfect blueberry treat - a Bake-Sale Berry Muffin - hails from Heidi Gibson's new "Biscuits and Muffins" cookbook. We've all done it: Baked a blueberry muffin that emerged from the oven in a state of utter purple-itude, the berries a wet mass at the bottom of the bun and the batter a deep magenta hue only Violet Beauregarde would find appetizing.

