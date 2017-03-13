Airlines expect to cancel thousands o...

Airlines expect to cancel thousands of flights due to storm

15 hrs ago

AP News file photo of de-icing of a plane during a light snow on the runway at LaGuardia Airport. U.S. airlines have already canceled about 4,000 flights Monday and Tuesday as a late-winter storm is expected to dump enough snow to disrupt travel in the Northeast.

Chicago, IL

