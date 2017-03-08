Advocates say First Amendment can withstand Trump attacks
In this March 4, 1969 file photo, President Richard Nixon holds a televised news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, outlining his recent five-nation visit to Europe. First Amendment scholar David L. Hudson Jr. says, "a what's unusual with Trump is the pattern of disparagement and condemnation of virtually the entire press corps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|15 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Harvard library circulating 'fake news' list, w...
|15 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh...
|18 hr
|Pasquali
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|18 hr
|Pasquali
|1,111
|Trump's Reckless Plan to Starve NOAA
|22 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D...
|Sat
|Texxy
|2
|Trump unshackles deportation force
|Fri
|Wildchild
|10
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC