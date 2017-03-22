ABC's Diane Sawyer to interview Caitl...

ABC's Diane Sawyer to interview Caitlyn Jenner again

15 hrs ago

In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Los Angeles. ABC News' Diane Sawyer will interview Caitlyn Jenner on a "20/20" special scheduled for April 21, 2017, four days before the release of Jenner's book, "The Secrets of My Life."

Chicago, IL

