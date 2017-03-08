A 2013 file photo of OxyContin pills.
With a new general counsel in place, Purdue Pharma reportedly could face a wave of litigation from municipalities nationally, after the mayor of Everett, Wash. told NBC News his peers have contacted him about the lawsuit his city filed in January 2017 against the Stamford-based maker of OxyContin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump unshackles deportation force
|3 hr
|Wildchild
|10
|Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D...
|9 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|18 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,110
|Megyn Kelly Just Got HUMILIATING News
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|Fake news: Doubting the anonymous source
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Mar 8
|Pro Trump
|3
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC