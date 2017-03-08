A 2013 file photo of OxyContin pills.

11 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

With a new general counsel in place, Purdue Pharma reportedly could face a wave of litigation from municipalities nationally, after the mayor of Everett, Wash. told NBC News his peers have contacted him about the lawsuit his city filed in January 2017 against the Stamford-based maker of OxyContin.

