6 Hells Angels members arrested on dr...

6 Hells Angels members arrested on drug, gang charges

13 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Federal authorities say six members and associates of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in the Hudson Valley have been arrested on drug and racketeering charges. The Journal News reports that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York says five of the suspects were arrested locally Thursday morning and the sixth was arrested near Los Angeles.

