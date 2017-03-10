10 Things to Know for Wednesday
White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds up a document concerning a Washington Post story on Sally Yates as he talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Spicer discussed the Supreme Court nominee Justice Neil Gorsuch, jobs, healthcare, and other topics.
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|4 min
|Okie
|1,124
|The NYT Makes Stunning Announcement About Illeg...
|Mon
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Left out of AHCA fight, Democrats let their gra...
|Mar 26
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
|The American people shut down Republicans' repe...
|Mar 25
|YouDidntBuildThat
|2
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Mar 21
|Roma
|4
