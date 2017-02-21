Yonkers woman pleads guilty to stealing $1M from ex-employer
A former office assistant for a New York business has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $1 million from her employer. The Journal News reports that 60-year-old Joann Perrino, of Yonkers, made transfers and wrote checks from her company's account to finance personal purchases.
