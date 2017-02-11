Would you believe that a Post critic was fired for hating 'Star Wars'? Well don't.
With the continued revival of the "Star Wars" movies, I'm wondering if a particular "fact" I heard is true. Was a Washington Post film critic fired after panning the first "Star Wars" movie? "That's the first time I've heard that particular whopper," said Gary Arnold , who reviewed movies for The Post from 1969 to 1984.
