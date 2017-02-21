Woman, 18, falsely accused two football players of rape: cops
An 18-year-old woman from New York was hit with charges after authorities say she falsely accused two Connecticut football players of rape. The two players were kicked out of Sacred Heart University according to the Connecticut Post , but a school spokesperson told the Daily News on Wednesday that the students were not expelled.
