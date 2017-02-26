White House: Trump is likely to honor...

White House: Trump is likely to honor request for investigation of Navy SEAL's death

President Trump speaks to a packed ballroom during the CPAC conference in Maryland on Friday. Washington Post photo by Melina Mara A senior White House spokeswoman said Sunday that she thinks President Donald Trump will support an investigation requested by the father of William "Ryan" Owens, a Navy SEAL, of his death during a raid on al-Qaida last month in Yemen.

