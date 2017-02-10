Westchester county executive says Mus...

Westchester county executive says Muslims are welcome here

Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Republican county executive told about 100 Muslims gathered at the Andalusia Islamic School on Friday that he would withdraw his support of President Trump's travel ban if he believed it targeted Muslims because of their religion. But the Journal News reports that Astorino said he does not believe the ban constitutes "a religious test."

