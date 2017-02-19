Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein: Tr...

Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein: Trumpa s attacks on the press are more dangerous than Nixona s

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

President Trump points to a member of the media as he takes questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington Thursday. The reporter who helped expose an infamously paranoid, manipulative, destructive president said Sunday that Richard Nixon had nothing on Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 31 min chuckles 1,106
News Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ... 13 hr tomin cali 1
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Sun Diane Castro 35
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Sat USA Today 1
News Russia Denies Trump Aides Had Contact With Inte... Sat USA Today 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Fri USA Today 1
News washington_post_staff Fri USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,012,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC