Washington prepares to bring North Koreans to U.S. for talks: report
A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. Preparations are under way to bring senior North Korean officials to the United States for talks with former U.S. officials, the first such meeting in more than five years, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|chuckles
|1,106
|Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ...
|22 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Diane Castro
|35
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Russia Denies Trump Aides Had Contact With Inte...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Fri
|USA Today
|1
|washington_post_staff
|Fri
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC