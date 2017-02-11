Video: Citizens rush to aid bloodied ...

Video: Citizens rush to aid bloodied state trooper during highway arrest

KRMG-AM Tulsa

Wild video out of Long Island, New York, shows the dramatic moment two law abiding citizens stopped their cars on the Southern State Parkway and assisted a bloodied state trooper with the restraint and arrest of the man he had pulled over. According to witnesses of the incident who spoke with ABC 7 News, the trooper pulled over 29-year-old Kyheem Kelly and ended up getting dragged across three lanes until he hit the median on Wednesday.

