US axes N. Korea talks after Kim murder
Planned talks in New York between North Korea and former US officials were canceled following the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's half brother, US media reported Saturday. The unofficial meeting which was to have taken place next week fell through when the State Department refused to issue visas for diplomats coming from Pyongyang, The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed sources who knew of the decision.
