U2 sued by British musician who claims banda s song a oeThe Flya rips off one of his tunes
A British songwriter and guitarist has swatted U2 with a $5 million copyright-infringement lawsuit claiming that the Irish rockers ripped off one of his compositions for their 1991 tune " The Fly ." The New York Daily News reports that Paul Rose , who now lives in New York, named U2's four members and their label in his suit, which was filed Monday in a Manhattan federal court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ...
|Sun
|USA Today
|1
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Sun
|USA Today
|1
|Remembering the time a president threatened to ...
|Feb 25
|USA Today
|1
|State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ...
|Feb 24
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Feb 23
|Okie
|1,106
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 22
|Dead Mothers Club
|118
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC