U2 sued by British musician who claims banda s song a oeThe Flya rips off one of his tunes

A British songwriter and guitarist has swatted U2 with a $5 million copyright-infringement lawsuit claiming that the Irish rockers ripped off one of his compositions for their 1991 tune " The Fly ." The New York Daily News reports that Paul Rose , who now lives in New York, named U2's four members and their label in his suit, which was filed Monday in a Manhattan federal court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.