U2 sued by British musician who claim...

U2 sued by British musician who claims banda s song a oeThe Flya rips off one of his tunes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KIBZ-FM Lincoln

A British songwriter and guitarist has swatted U2 with a $5 million copyright-infringement lawsuit claiming that the Irish rockers ripped off one of his compositions for their 1991 tune " The Fly ." The New York Daily News reports that Paul Rose , who now lives in New York, named U2's four members and their label in his suit, which was filed Monday in a Manhattan federal court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ... Sun USA Today 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Sun USA Today 1
News Remembering the time a president threatened to ... Feb 25 USA Today 1
News State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ... Feb 24 USA Today 1
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Feb 23 PoliciaFederal 18
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Feb 23 Okie 1,106
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Feb 22 Dead Mothers Club 118
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,638 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC