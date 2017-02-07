Trump's Dodd-Frank Do-Over Diverted t...

Trump's Dodd-Frank Do-Over Diverted to Slow Lane With Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

President Donald Trump's pledge to dismantle the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul is colliding with the same reality as his pledge to gut Obamacare: The Republican majority in Congress can't decide how to make it happen and Democrats are vowing to fight. Trump, who last month said Obamacare would be replaced "the same day or the same week," or perhaps "the same hour," acknowledged Sunday that the health-care law isn't going away anytime soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DNA testing for dog poop on the rise in Seattle... (Apr '15) 4 hr West Phart 8
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 11 hr LUVTRANNYCUM 1,098
News The slippery slope to Trump's ban on Muslims (Dec '15) 13 hr Rocky 2
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... 21 hr SnowFlake 4
News Trump's constant chaos accomplishes nothing Feb 3 Ronald 2
News 'He doesn't care about Australia' Feb 2 USA Today 1
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Feb 2 Isabel Lopez-Wiener 34
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,816 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC