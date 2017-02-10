Trump sons tell New York Times they can avoid conflicts
JANUARY 31: Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, sons of U.S. President Donald Trump, attend the ceremony to nominate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Gorsuch would fill the seat left vacant with the death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,099
|Angry voters flood town halls of GOP lawmakers
|Sun
|WEDONTKNOW
|2
|Trump to 'look into' reports Flynn discussed U....
|Sat
|USA Today
|2
|The media are still in denial about President T...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Trump's constant chaos accomplishes nothing
|Sat
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Wall Street Journal Staffers Grumbling About Th...
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
|Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre...
|Feb 9
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC