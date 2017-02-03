Troubled VA center's director gets...

Troubled VA center's director gets...

The Department of Veterans Affairs abruptly removed the director of a VA Medical Center in Shreveport, La., on Wednesday after a months-long investigation of mismanagement allegations and multiple employee complaints to top VA officials, including President Trump's nominee to take over the agency, current Undersecretary for Health David Shulkin. But rather than being put on leave pending further investigation, Toby Mathew was transferred to another VA job in Mississippi, a post at a regional VA office that oversees medical centers in four states, including Louisiana, where he will work on special projects.

