Tough TimesAdvertising decline hits News Corp's quarterly revenue
Media giant News Corp says declines in advertising, circulation and subscription revenues have contributed to a 7 per cent slide in revenue for its news and information services business - which includes its Australian news mastheads. News Corp reported a fall in second quarter revenue of $US1.3 billion for its news division for the three months to December 31, 2016 on Friday.
