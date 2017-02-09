Tough TimesAdvertising decline hits N...

Tough TimesAdvertising decline hits News Corp's quarterly revenue

Media giant News Corp says declines in advertising, circulation and subscription revenues have contributed to a 7 per cent slide in revenue for its news and information services business - which includes its Australian news mastheads. News Corp reported a fall in second quarter revenue of $US1.3 billion for its news division for the three months to December 31, 2016 on Friday.

