Tomgram: Andrew Bacevich, At the Altar of American Greatness

The members of what TomDispatch regular Andrew Bacevich, author of America's War for the Greater Middle East , calls "the Church of America the Redeemer" are in some disarray these days and in quite an uproar over the new Pope and his aberrant set of cardinals now ensconced in Washington. Perhaps there was no more striking -- or shocking -- evidence of that than the brief comments that hit the front page of the New York Times last week in an article on a month of "turmoil" in the Trump White House, but never became a headline story nationally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.