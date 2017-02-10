Tiny US colleges' investments are outperforming Ivy Leagues with...

However, it may come as a surprise that last year, the smallest endowment funds outperformed the largest, James B. Stewart at The New York Times reported. Citing results released by The National Association of College and University Business Officers and the Commonfund Institute , the Times noted that endowment funds with $1 billion or more lost an average of 1.9% for fiscal year 2016.

