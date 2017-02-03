Time Warner Sued for Slow Net Speed
The State of New York is going after Internet service provider Time Warner Cable for making false claims regarding its connection speeds. The government is claiming the company conducted a systematic campaign to defraud subscribers, dating back at least as far as January 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's constant chaos accomplishes nothing
|32 min
|USA Today
|1
|'He doesn't care about Australia'
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Isabel Lopez-Wiener
|34
|The Pervert Party: Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 ...
|Thu
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,096
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|Wed
|Jgs
|3
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC