Time Warner beats thanks to 'Fantastic Beasts'

Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them." The New York-based media company, which is set to be acquired by AT&T Inc in an $85.4 billion deal, reported an 11.5% rise in quarterly revenue and said the merger remained on track to close later this year.

