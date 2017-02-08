Time Warner beats thanks to 'Fantastic Beasts'
Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them." The New York-based media company, which is set to be acquired by AT&T Inc in an $85.4 billion deal, reported an 11.5% rise in quarterly revenue and said the merger remained on track to close later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre...
|4 min
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|16 min
|Coultergeist
|116
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,099
|DNA testing for dog poop on the rise in Seattle... (Apr '15)
|22 hr
|Wildlife IDed
|9
|The slippery slope to Trump's ban on Muslims (Dec '15)
|Tue
|Rocky
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Tue
|SnowFlake
|4
|Trump's constant chaos accomplishes nothing
|Feb 3
|Ronald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC