These 2 Factors Sent Bristol-Myers Sq...

These 2 Factors Sent Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Tumbling by 16% in January

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Once again, the reason for the company's weak share price can be traced solely to blockbuster cancer immunotherapy Opdivo. The worst of it for Bristol-Myers Squibb and its shareholders came on Jan. 20, when the company announced that it would not try for an accelerated approval in first-line non-small cell lung cancer with its combination therapy of Opdivo and Yervoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... 34 min USA Today 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Feb 4 Okie 1,097
News Trump's constant chaos accomplishes nothing Feb 3 Ronald 2
News 'He doesn't care about Australia' Feb 2 USA Today 1
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Feb 2 Isabel Lopez-Wiener 34
News The Pervert Party: Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 ... Feb 2 Texxy the Selfie Cat 3
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... Feb 1 Jgs 3
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,928 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC