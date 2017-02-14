The Latest: Times reports calls betwe...

The Latest: Times reports calls between Trump team, Russia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

The New York Times is reporting that U.S. agencies intercepted phone calls last year between Russian intelligence officials and members of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign team. The Times reports that the Russians made contact with Paul Manafort, who briefly served as Trump's campaign chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NYT Reporter Apologizes for Spreading Melania T... 40 min hal 2
News House Intel Committee will investigate leaks, n... 6 hr Jellybeans8570 3
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July 10 hr skankhunt43 6
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... 14 hr USA Today 1
News Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ... Tue Trump your President 29
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue Okie 1,100
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Mon USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,883,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC