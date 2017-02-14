The Latest: Times reports calls between Trump team, Russia
The New York Times is reporting that U.S. agencies intercepted phone calls last year between Russian intelligence officials and members of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign team. The Times reports that the Russians made contact with Paul Manafort, who briefly served as Trump's campaign chairman.
