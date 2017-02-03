The Latest: Pence calls federal judge...

The Latest: Pence calls federal judge's order 'frustrating'

13 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The Latest on the reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries : Vice President Mike Pence is calling a federal court order declining to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban as "frustrating," describing it as inconsistent and unconstitutional. Pence tells "Fox News Sunday" that the order from a federal judge in Seattle was wrongly decided, noting that a judge in Boston had earlier come to a different conclusion in initially allowing the ban to stand.

