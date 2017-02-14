The Latest: Durst lawyers want reporter booted from court
The Latest on conditional testimony taken before any possible trial in the murder case against New York real estate heir Robert Durst : Lawyers for New York real estate heir Robert Durst want to boot a New York Times reporter from court because he's a possible witness in the murder case. Defense attorney Dick DeGuerin asked a Los Angeles judge Tuesday to exclude reporter Charles Bagli from hearing conditional testimony from a "secret witness" he previously interviewed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|8 min
|skankhunt43
|6
|House Intel Committee will investigate leaks, n...
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|NYT Reporter Apologizes for Spreading Melania T...
|3 hr
|USA Today
|1
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|4 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ...
|16 hr
|Trump your President
|29
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|18 hr
|Okie
|1,100
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC