The Latest: CIA analyst says he can't serve under Trump
There are 2 comments on the WDUN-AM Gainesville story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Latest: CIA analyst says he can't serve under Trump. In it, WDUN-AM Gainesville reports that:
A longtime CIA analyst says he resigned from the agency last week because he "cannot in good faith" serve the administration of President Donald Trump. Edward Price writes in an opinion piece for the Washington Post published online Monday that Trump's campaign rhetoric combined with some of his initial moves in the White House led to his decision.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
This "Long Time" analyst, and financial burden and the Federal budget, is a long time Democrat who was slated for removal. And his wailing means nothing to Interior America, the "Electoral Majority" who wants his crowd off the payroll. And good riddance.
|
#3 14 hrs ago
good riddance
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|13 hr
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|13 hr
|okimar
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|16 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Seething With Trump Hatred, the Fashion Industr...
|16 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08)
|Feb 19
|Diane Castro
|35
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC