There are 2 comments on the WDUN-AM Gainesville story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Latest: CIA analyst says he can't serve under Trump.

A longtime CIA analyst says he resigned from the agency last week because he "cannot in good faith" serve the administration of President Donald Trump. Edward Price writes in an opinion piece for the Washington Post published online Monday that Trump's campaign rhetoric combined with some of his initial moves in the White House led to his decision.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 16 hrs ago
This "Long Time" analyst, and financial burden and the Federal budget, is a long time Democrat who was slated for removal. And his wailing means nothing to Interior America, the "Electoral Majority" who wants his crowd off the payroll. And good riddance.

astron

Evanston, IL

#3 14 hrs ago
good riddance

Chicago, IL

