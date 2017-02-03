The inner circle of white nationalist...

The inner circle of white nationalists expands

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Wilson's Almanac

I wrote about yet another of Trump's cadre of white nationalists for Salon this morning: One of the more jarring aspects of the Donald Trump era is the bedrock belief among his core supporters that he represents their last best chance to save a country that has devolved into a dystopian hellscape. They see the Obama years as a conscious destruction of civil society through politically correct racial McCarthyism, confiscatory taxes, overbearing regulation, religious oppression, rampant crime and disarmament of the populace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilson's Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 14 hr Okie 1,097
News Trump's constant chaos accomplishes nothing 20 hr Ronald 2
News 'He doesn't care about Australia' Feb 2 USA Today 1
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Feb 2 Isabel Lopez-Wiener 34
News The Pervert Party: Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 ... Feb 2 Texxy the Selfie Cat 3
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... Feb 1 Jgs 3
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,559,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC