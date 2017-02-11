The "Babka" You've Seen Everywhere Is...

The "Babka" You've Seen Everywhere Isn't Really Babka After All

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The babka I grew up with was bad. It was dry and crumbly and full of trans fat. It came from a grocery store in the same suburban strip mall as my orthodontist Dr. Diamond's office and, in our household, counted only my parents as fans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... 3 hr USA Today 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 4 hr chuckles 1,105
News Russia Denies Trump Aides Had Contact With Inte... 9 hr USA Today 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Fri USA Today 1
News washington_post_staff Fri USA Today 1
News Trump Family's Lifestyle Will Cost US Taxpayers... Fri USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Thu ardith 2
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,437 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC