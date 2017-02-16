Swedish CEO resigns days after Seattl...

Swedish CEO resigns days after Seattle Times investigation

15 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The CEO of Swedish Health Services has resigned from his post, nearly two weeks after a Seattle Times investigation revealed turmoil inside Swedish's neurosurgery institute. In a statement Tuesday, Swedish said Tony Armada told board trustees Monday he believed stepping down was in the best interest of the organization.

