Suspect Arrested In Karina Vetrano Murder Case
This is the first arrest made in six months in the killing of the 30-year-old woman, who police said was sexually assaulted and strangled. A Brooklyn man was arrested Saturday in connection with the killing of a New York female jogger after police used DNA evidence to discover that the suspect was linked to the victim.
