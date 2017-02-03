Suspect Arrested In Karina Vetrano Mu...

Suspect Arrested In Karina Vetrano Murder Case

16 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

This is the first arrest made in six months in the killing of the 30-year-old woman, who police said was sexually assaulted and strangled. A Brooklyn man was arrested Saturday in connection with the killing of a New York female jogger after police used DNA evidence to discover that the suspect was linked to the victim.

Chicago, IL

