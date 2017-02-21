Stocks slip from record highs as ener...

Stocks slip from record highs as energy companies fall

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

U.S. stocks are mostly lower Wednesday after their recent record-setting run. Energy and industrial companies are slipping and technology stocks, which have risen every day in February, are also down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 10 hr Dead Mothers Club 118
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Tue okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Tue okimar 1
News The Latest: CIA analyst says he can't serve und... Tue astron 2
News Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g... Tue USA Today 1
News Seething With Trump Hatred, the Fashion Industr... Tue USA Today 1
News Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ... Feb 19 tomin cali 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC