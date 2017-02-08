Seattle officer who shot man testifies he saw a gun
A Seattle police officer who fatally shot a man says he clearly saw the man carrying a gun within 45 minutes of the confrontation. The Seattle Times reports that during testimony before a King County inquest jury both Officer Scott Miller and Officer Michael Spaulding testified they saw Che Taylor reach for a gun before shooting him.
