Seattle officer who shot man testifies he saw a gun

A Seattle police officer who fatally shot a man says he clearly saw the man carrying a gun within 45 minutes of the confrontation. The Seattle Times reports that during testimony before a King County inquest jury both Officer Scott Miller and Officer Michael Spaulding testified they saw Che Taylor reach for a gun before shooting him.

