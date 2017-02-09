Robert F. Kennedy's son announces bid for Illinois governor
11, 2014, file photo, University of Illinois Board of Trustees Chairman Chris Kennedy, listens during a trustees meeting in Urbana, Ill. Hanah Jubeh, a Kennedy campaign adviser, said Wedn... CHICAGO - Chris Kennedy, son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, announced Wednesday he will run for Illinois governor in 2018, bringing the instant name recognition of his family's political legacy to what's expected to be a sharply contested race to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.
