RECALL: Swivel patio chairs sold through Home Depot
NEW YORK - If you've purchased a swivel chair at Home Depot in the last few years, it could be under a new recall. Hampton Bay Anselmo, Calabria and Dana Point chairs, along with Martha Stewart Living branded Cardona, Grand Bank and Wellington swivel patio chairs have been recalled after 25 reports of the chair base breaking.
