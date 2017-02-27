Ravi Nessman named news director for US South region
The Associated Press has named Ravi Nessman regional news director for the U.S. South, a new position overseeing AP's journalism and news operations across formats in 13 states. The appointment was announced Monday by Brian Carovillano, AP's vice president for U.S. News.
