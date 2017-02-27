Ravi Nessman named news director for ...

Ravi Nessman named news director for US South region

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

The Associated Press has named Ravi Nessman regional news director for the U.S. South, a new position overseeing AP's journalism and news operations across formats in 13 states. The appointment was announced Monday by Brian Carovillano, AP's vice president for U.S. News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ... 19 hr USA Today 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... 20 hr USA Today 1
News Remembering the time a president threatened to ... Feb 25 USA Today 1
News State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ... Feb 24 USA Today 1
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Feb 23 PoliciaFederal 18
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Feb 23 Okie 1,106
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Feb 22 Dead Mothers Club 118
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC