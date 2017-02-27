Ravi Nessman named news director for US South region
In this Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 photo, Ravi Nessman poses for a photo in Atlanta. The Associated Press has named Nessman as regional news director for the South, a new position overseeing AP's journalism and news operations across formats in 13 southern states.
