'People's Court' judge Joseph Wapner dies at 97: reports

Joseph Wapner, the former real-life judge who presided over "The People's Court" on reality television with a Solomonic presence that made him one of the best-known legal figures in the United States, died on Sunday at the age of 97, news reports said. Wapner's son, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Fred Wapner, told CNN his father died at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes.

