'People's Court' judge Joseph Wapner dies at 97: reports
Joseph Wapner, the former real-life judge who presided over "The People's Court" on reality television with a Solomonic presence that made him one of the best-known legal figures in the United States, died on Sunday at the age of 97, news reports said. Wapner's son, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Fred Wapner, told CNN his father died at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ...
|11 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|12 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Remembering the time a president threatened to ...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ...
|Feb 24
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Feb 23
|Okie
|1,106
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 22
|Dead Mothers Club
|118
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC