Ofori-Atta poised to transform national economy

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Monday assumed office as the Finance Minister, with a pledge to grow Ghana's economy for the prosperity and well-being of the citizenry. Mr Ofori-Atta, who brings to the Ministry more than 30 years' experience in the Ghanaian and international financial sector, wss sworn-into office on Friday, January 27, by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

