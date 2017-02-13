NYT Reprimands Reporter for 'Unfounde...

NYT Reprimands Reporter for 'Unfounded' Melania Trump Rumor

7 hrs ago Read more: NBC New York

The New York Times reprimanded a reporter Monday following an allegation the reporter publicly referred to unfounded rumors about first lady Melania Trump. The allegations were made public by model/actress Emily Ratajkowski, who said the unnamed reporter repeated unsubstantiated claims about Trump's past in her vicinity at an event Sunday night.

