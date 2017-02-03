Not 'lone wolves' after all: How ISIS is guiding terror plots from afar
Mohammed Ishaq Yazdani, a brother of two men accused of plotting to carry out a terrorist attack in the name of the Islamic State group, at home in Hyderabad, India, Jan. 10, 2017. At each step, jihadist handlers kept in constant touch with their recruits through encrypted messaging applications, right up to the men's arrest in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Okie
|1,097
|Trump's constant chaos accomplishes nothing
|Fri
|Ronald
|2
|'He doesn't care about Australia'
|Feb 2
|USA Today
|1
|Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08)
|Feb 2
|Isabel Lopez-Wiener
|34
|The Pervert Party: Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 ...
|Feb 2
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|Feb 1
|Jgs
|3
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC