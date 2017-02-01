Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clot...

Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

The Seattle Times reports the Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter's brand. A Nordstrom spokesperson didn't say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'He doesn't care about Australia' Thu USA Today 1
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Thu Isabel Lopez-Wiener 34
News The Pervert Party: Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 ... Thu Texxy the Selfie Cat 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Wed chuckles 1,096
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... Wed Jgs 3
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Wed Tony 629
News Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu... Tue PhD toker 3
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC