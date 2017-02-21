Non-Compete News - New York Will Not ...

Non-Compete News - New York Will Not Stop Fired Employees from Competing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Executive Summary: A company that terminates an employee - even if it offers the employee the chance to apply for a position with the company's successor - cannot enforce restrictive covenants over that employee, a New York appeals court recently held. In Buchanan Capital Markets, LLC v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remembering the time a president threatened to ... 5 min USA Today 1
News State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ... Fri USA Today 1
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Thu PoliciaFederal 18
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Thu Okie 1,106
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Feb 22 Dead Mothers Club 118
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb 21 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb 21 okimar 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,601 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC