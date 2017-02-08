Nine Tornadoes Reported in Louisiana, Mississippi, at Least 31...
Nine tornadoes were reported Tuesday in Louisiana and Mississippi - four of which have been confirmed - damaging property, injuring at least 31 people and prompting Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency in the state. In addition to New Orleans, which also declared a state of emergency, tornadoes were reported in Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Ponchatoula and Killian, according to ABC News meteorologist Melissa Griffin.
