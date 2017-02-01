Nicole Kidman tipped for a role in Aq...

Nicole Kidman tipped for a role in Aquaman film

The Tinseltown superstar is in early talks about starring in the movie about the DC Comics character, said The Hollywood Reporter. Amber Heard plays his love interest and Willem Dafoe has signed up as a scientist who advises Aquaman.

